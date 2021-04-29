NFL Draft 2021: The stage is set and the countdown is on. Who will the Patriots choose at No. 15?

Barring a trade, the Patriots — who hold the No. 15 overall pick — will make their choice at roughly 9:45 p.m. Keep it here for all the news.

The 2021 NFL Draft is here. Roger Goodell & Co. will kick off the events in Cleveland at 8 p.m. We’ll have all the latest updates here throughout the night.

Click here to refresh this page.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out — 5:45 p.m.

The biggest rumor floating around out there right now? Aaron Rodgers has reportedly expressed his displeasure with the Packers, and is looking to leave Green Bay. (Per ESPN.) I don’t necessarily dismiss the ideas Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers, but there’s a reason this trial balloon is being floated now. I think it could very well be a part of a larger plan on the part of Rodgers to secure at least one or two more playmakers in this year’s draft. We’ll see.

The single greatest NFL Draft video ever — 5:40 p.m.

This chestnut has been around for many years, but it’s always fun going back and unearthing it on draft weekend. Enjoy.

Advertisement

Predraft reading list — 5:30 p.m.

Here are a few stories to get you ready for tonight’s action:

Andrew Mahoney: 2021 NFL Draft: How to watch, first-round order, and when the Patriots pick

Ben Volin: The time has come: Patriots must draft a quarterback in the first round

2021 NFL Draft: 41 top prospects at key positions of need for the Patriots

Jim McBride: Mock draft: The Patriots will pick a quarterback, but not where you think

Ben Volin: 2021 NFL mock draft: See who Ben Volin thinks the Patriots will pick

Ben Volin: For this year’s NFL Draft, teams are guessing more than ever

Advertisement

Christopher Price: The 15 worst Patriots draft picks of the Bill Belichick era

Christopher Price: The 15 best Patriots draft picks of the Bill Belichick era

Chad Finn: Bill Belichick can’t really pull off a huge surprise in this NFL draft, can he?

Khari Thompson: NFL Draft: Every pick Bill Belichick and the Patriots have made in the top 20

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.