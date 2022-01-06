fb-pixel Skip to main content

Serbia's Novak Djokovic held the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 21, 2021.

Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

Tennis star Novak Djokovic spent a day confined to a hotel room waiting for a court to deal with the confronting prospect of a possible deportation from Australia. The 20-time Grand Slam singles winner will spend at least another night there, in immigration detention.

Duxbury’s Will Annis takes silver at US junior Figure Skating Championships

The 16-year-old made the podium in Nashville after missing the last two editions of the US Figure Skating Championships.

Connor McDavid will be out of commission for the Oilers after a positive COVID-19 test.

Oilers star McDavid placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

McDavid, the NHL's leading scorer with 53 points in 34 games, tested positive on Tuesday.

Nine-time Australian Open champ Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa canceled ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic had been given an exemption to compete in the Australian Open regardless of his vaccination status, but Australian media reported that his team applied for the wrong type of visa.

Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic medical exemption sparks Australian Open debate

With his medical exemption approved, Novak Djokovic may have some explaining to do when he gets to Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title.

Naomi Osaka, playing her first match since September, was all smiles after beating Alize Cornet at the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament.

Naomi Osaka a winner in her return to tennis

In September, the defending Australian Open champ said: “I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match.”

Bud Dupree (center), who signed a five-year deal with Tennessee in March, has three sacks, eight quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in 10 games this season.

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

According to police, the outside linebacker had a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title.

From left, Jillian Dempsey, McKenna Brand, and Christina Putigna were all named PHF All-Stars on Tuesday.

Nine Boston Pride players chosen for PHF’s All-Star Showcase

Forward Jillian Dempsey, making her fourth all-star appearance, was selected as one of three all-star captains for the event in Toronto.