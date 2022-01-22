At a glance
Latest news in Sports
Scoreboard: Bengals take on Titans during Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game
The Cincinnati Bengals are playing the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. during the AFC divisional playoff game. 9 minutes ago
Christopher L. Gasper
NFL’s double standard when it comes to Black coaches on display once again
The previous four head coaching hiring cycles produced 27 job openings; three of them went to Black coaches.
sports log
Top-ranked Nelly Korda birdies her way to one-shot lead in LPGA tournament
The No. 1 player in the LPGA is 10-under-par for the tournament after she finished with seven birdies in Friday's second round at Orlando.
NFL notebook
Giants name Joe Schoen of Bills as their new GM
Schoen helped rebuild the Bills, who have made the playoffs four of five seasons.
NFC Divisional game: 49ers at Packers, Saturday, 8:15 p.m., Fox
Aaron Rodgers’s latest playoff drive starts as Packers host 49ers
Rodgers, the 38-year-old, three-time MVP, is 0-3 against the 49ers in the postseason.
AFC Divisional game: Bengals at Titans, Saturday, 4:30 p.m., CBS
Rested, healthy Titans eager to begin playoff run with big horse Derrick Henry back
The AFC's top-seeded Titans play the Bengals Saturday in a divisional round game.
Dan Shaughnessy
Is there anything to the cryptic criticism from Bill James on the 2011 Red Sox, and other thoughts
The former Red Sox analytics guru recently made some strong comments about the role of team chemistry regarding the ‘11 Sox.
Fenway Sports Group moves up to No. 3 in Forbes’ latest rankings of sports empires
FSG swapped rankings with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose portfolio also includes real estate, hospitality and gaming.