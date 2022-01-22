fb-pixel Skip to main content

Scoreboard: Bengals take on Titans during Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. during the AFC divisional playoff game. 9 minutes ago

Christopher L. Gasper
Miami's Brian Flores (left) and Houston's David Culley were on opposing sidelines in November, but today are both looking for work.

NFL’s double standard when it comes to Black coaches on display once again

The previous four head coaching hiring cycles produced 27 job openings; three of them went to Black coaches.

sports log
Nelly Korda birdied the par-4 18th hole to finish her second round in Orlando on Friday.

Top-ranked Nelly Korda birdies her way to one-shot lead in LPGA tournament

The No. 1 player in the LPGA is 10-under-par for the tournament after she finished with seven birdies in Friday's second round at Orlando.

NFL notebook
Joe Schoen faces a major rebuilding process with the Giants, who have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in 2012.

Giants name Joe Schoen of Bills as their new GM

Schoen helped rebuild the Bills, who have made the playoffs four of five seasons.

NFC Divisional game: 49ers at Packers, Saturday, 8:15 p.m., Fox
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lost to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in the NFC Championship game in 2020.

Aaron Rodgers’s latest playoff drive starts as Packers host 49ers

Rodgers, the 38-year-old, three-time MVP, is 0-3 against the 49ers in the postseason.

AFC Divisional game: Bengals at Titans, Saturday, 4:30 p.m., CBS
Derrick Henry will start his first game since breaking his right foot Oct. 31.

Rested, healthy Titans eager to begin playoff run with big horse Derrick Henry back

The AFC's top-seeded Titans play the Bengals Saturday in a divisional round game.

Dan Shaughnessy
Carl Crawford (right) played for the Red Sox from 2011-12.

Is there anything to the cryptic criticism from Bill James on the 2011 Red Sox, and other thoughts

The former Red Sox analytics guru recently made some strong comments about the role of team chemistry regarding the ‘11 Sox.

The Red Sox reached the American League Championship Series last season.

Fenway Sports Group moves up to No. 3 in Forbes’ latest rankings of sports empires

FSG swapped rankings with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose portfolio also includes real estate, hospitality and gaming.