At a glance
Baseball
High schools
College hockey
College basketball
Premier League
Snowsports
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
Sports Log
Tyson Fury retains heavyweight title with sixth-round TKO
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retained his WBC title with a brutal sixth-round stoppage of fellow Briton Dillian Whyte. 33 minutes ago
The Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele team light up Zurich Classic with a 60
The team played the back nine in 8-under-par 28. 40 minutes ago
Dan Shaughnessy
Vaccination issues could start costing the Red Sox games, and other thoughts
This is no longer strictly a medical or personal-freedom issue. It’s a baseball question. It’s a competition question. As in “Do Your Job.” 1 hour ago
MLB NOTEBOOK
Fans throw debris onto field, at Guardians players following Yankees walkoff victory
The chaotic scene in front of the right field bleachers at Yankee Stadium followed a Gleyber Torres walkoff hit to give New York a 6-5 win over Cleveland. 2 hours ago
MLB
Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33d player to reach mark
The 39-year-old made history with an opposite-field single, and could be the last to hit the milestone for some time.
SPORTS LOG
Report: Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to restructure contract to free up $9 million
Even with the latest restructuring, Tom Brady is still set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023, according to the ESPN report.
NBA notebook
Bucks’ Khris Middleton hopes to return in two weeks from sprained knee
The three-time All-Star is eyeing a return in the Eastern Conference semifinals, if the Bucks advance.
Ben Simmons says it’s ‘reasonable to think’ he will be ready to play in Game 4 of Nets-Celtics series
Simmons hasn't played in a game since last June 20, when the 76ers lost Game 7 at home to Atlanta in the second round of the playoffs.