Dillian Whyte was no match for heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (left) in London.

Tyson Fury retains heavyweight title with sixth-round TKO

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retained his WBC title with a brutal sixth-round stoppage of fellow Briton Dillian Whyte. 33 minutes ago

Xander Schauffele (right) and Patrick Cantlay hold a five-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round.

The Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele team light up Zurich Classic with a 60

The team played the back nine in 8-under-par 28. 40 minutes ago

Dan Shaughnessy
The unvaccinated Tanner Houck will miss a start in Toronto.

Vaccination issues could start costing the Red Sox games, and other thoughts

This is no longer strictly a medical or personal-freedom issue. It’s a baseball question. It’s a competition question. As in “Do Your Job.” 1 hour ago

MLB NOTEBOOK
Guardians outfielder Myles Straw climbs the left field wall to talk with a fan during the ninth inning in New York.

Fans throw debris onto field, at Guardians players following Yankees walkoff victory

The chaotic scene in front of the right field bleachers at Yankee Stadium followed a Gleyber Torres walkoff hit to give New York a 6-5 win over Cleveland. 2 hours ago

MLB
Miguel Cabrera greets his family on the field after notching the 3,000th hit of his illustrious career.

Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33d player to reach mark

The 39-year-old made history with an opposite-field single, and could be the last to hit the milestone for some time.

SPORTS LOG
FILE - After ending his brief retirement, quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to restructure his contract to help give Tampa Bay some salary-cap flexibility.

Report: Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to restructure contract to free up $9 million

Even with the latest restructuring, Tom Brady is still set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023, according to the ESPN report.

NBA notebook
Khris Middleton (center) exited Game 2 Wednesday after his left leg gave out on a spin move.

Bucks’ Khris Middleton hopes to return in two weeks from sprained knee

The three-time All-Star is eyeing a return in the Eastern Conference semifinals, if the Bucks advance.

Ben Simmons is 25 years old.

Ben Simmons says it’s ‘reasonable to think’ he will be ready to play in Game 4 of Nets-Celtics series

Simmons hasn't played in a game since last June 20, when the 76ers lost Game 7 at home to Atlanta in the second round of the playoffs.