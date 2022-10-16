fb-pixel Skip to main content
LIVE UPDATES

Live updates: Is it Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe at quarterback for the Patriots as they take on the Browns?

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated October 16, 2022, 4 minutes ago
Mac Jones is with the team in Cleveland.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots will try to make it two wins in a row when they take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. You can watch on CBS or listen locally on 98.5.

New England quarterback Mac Jones is with the team in Cleveland, but it’s unclear if he’ll play or miss his third straight game with a high-ankle sprain.

If Jones cannot go, the reins will once again be handed to rookie Bailey Zappe, who looked poised in the pocket last week in a blowout of the Lions.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout Sunday’s game. Follow along.

Click here to refresh

Pregame reading list — 11:00 a.m.

The best way to start your football Sunday is with the pregame reading list.

Jim McBride: Patriots’ Nelson Agholor, Jonathan Jones out Sunday; Mac Jones still questionable

Ben Volin: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett, a former Patriot, has come full circle to face his old team

Julian Benbow: The Patriots run defense has struggled — and now they have to face Nick Chubb

Chad Finn: Did the Patriots find their identity in last week’s shutout? We may find out Sunday against the Browns.

Ben Volin: The Patriots’ Isaiah Wynn has struggled to acclimate at right tackle. The result? The most penalties in the NFL.

Jim McBride: How the Patriots prepare to not miss a beat after an injury at a key position

Dan Shaughnessy: Bill Belichick has some historic NFL ties (and hats), and other thoughts

Ben Volin: The NFL’s concussion protocols have changed and the Tua Tagovailoa case is resolved, but no one seems happy with it

Good morning, and welcome to football! — 10:50 a.m.

Good morning, and welcome back to football. Today, it’s the Patriots (2-3) and Browns (2-3), set for a 1 p.m. kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Lots of questions today: Will Mac Jones be able to play, or will it be Bailey Zappe? Can the Patriots get back to .500 after losing three of four? And how will old friend Jacoby Brissett fare agains the New England defense?

We’ll have the usual routine throughout the day — pregame updates and analysis, in-game news, and postgame highlights from the press conferences — so keep it here for what will certainly be a fun afternoon of football.

CUE THE BAND.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

