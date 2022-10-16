Live updates: Is it Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe at quarterback for the Patriots as they take on the Browns?

The Patriots will try to make it two wins in a row when they take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. You can watch on CBS or listen locally on 98.5.

New England quarterback Mac Jones is with the team in Cleveland, but it’s unclear if he’ll play or miss his third straight game with a high-ankle sprain.

If Jones cannot go, the reins will once again be handed to rookie Bailey Zappe, who looked poised in the pocket last week in a blowout of the Lions.