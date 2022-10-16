Live updates: Is it Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe at quarterback for the Patriots as they take on the Browns?

The Patriots will try to make it two wins in a row when they take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. You can watch on CBS or listen locally on 98.5.
New England quarterback Mac Jones is with the team in Cleveland, but it’s unclear if he’ll play or miss his third straight game with a high-ankle sprain.
If Jones cannot go, the reins will once again be handed to rookie Bailey Zappe, who looked poised in the pocket last week in a blowout of the Lions.
We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout Sunday’s game. Follow along.
Pregame reading list — 11:00 a.m.
The best way to start your football Sunday is with the pregame reading list.
Good morning, and welcome to football! — 10:50 a.m.
Good morning, and welcome back to football. Today, it’s the Patriots (2-3) and Browns (2-3), set for a 1 p.m. kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Lots of questions today: Will Mac Jones be able to play, or will it be Bailey Zappe? Can the Patriots get back to .500 after losing three of four? And how will old friend Jacoby Brissett fare agains the New England defense?
We’ll have the usual routine throughout the day — pregame updates and analysis, in-game news, and postgame highlights from the press conferences — so keep it here for what will certainly be a fun afternoon of football.
CUE THE BAND.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.