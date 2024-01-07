All eyes are on Bill Belichick as the Patriots and Jets are set to face off. Follow along with live updates.

But more attention might be on the sideline on Sunday, with rumors swirling about Bill Belichick’s future as Patriots head coach.

The Jets have not beat the Patriots since 2015, a 26-20 overtime victory in the Meadowlands. That’s 15 straight victories for New England in this lopsided rivalry.

Week 18 is finally here. The 4-12 Patriots and 6-10 Jets, both playing out the string after dismal years, will face off at a slushy Gillette Stadium for the final regular-season game of the 2023 season.

Belichick is wrapping up his worst season in Foxborough. He and team owner Robert Kraft have yet to discuss the coach’s future and are set to do so Monday, per a league source and ESPN.

We’ll have live updates and analysis throughout Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. You can watch on CBS and listen locally on 98.5. Follow along below.

Is Bill Belichick the right coach to rebuild the Patriots into a contender? — 10:40 a.m.

Column by Christopher L. Gasper

Many great generals are forced to make a last stand. Sunday at Gillette Stadium is Bill Belichick’s last stand in the losingest season of his legendary career and potentially as coach of the franchise he etched into NFL history.

It’s challenging not to get sentimental about what could be Belichick’s final game as Patriots coach, fittingly against his forever foil, the Jets, a franchise that framed and facilitated his greatness. Anyone with an ounce of sentimentality demands the Patriots win this game. Being governed by that same emotion, one yearns for the Patriots to give the Hoodie another year.

Yet, one of Belichick’s greatest strengths as general contractor of the Patriots for the last 24 seasons has been his lack of sentimentality when someone no longer has a clear long-term fit or future with the team. Better to part ways a year early than a year late.

Applying Belichick’s own logic, the only question the Krafts should entertain when deciding Belichick’s fate is whether he’s the right guy for the job of rebuilding and restoring the Patriots to contention? Nothing else matters.

Read the rest of the column here.

If this is the end for Bill Belichick, he deserves gratitude — 10:30 a.m.

Column by Dan Shaughnessy

Is this really it for Bill Belichick?

After 24 years, 17 division titles, 13 AFC Championship games, nine trips to the Super Bowl, six Lombardis, Spygate, Deflategate, Mona Lisa Vito, and 10,000 “just doing what’s best for our football team” non-answers … is this really the end for Belichick as head coach of the New England Patriots? ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Thursday that Belichick, Patriots owner Bob Kraft, and team president Jonathan Kraft have a meeting scheduled for Monday. Putting beleaguered Bill in a room with combustible Jon is not likely to yield an amicable split.

Back at the turn of the century when Bill was hired, “Mr. Kraft” (a.k.a. “Robert”) was still plain old Brookline Bob and the ringless Patriots were playing in third-class Foxboro Stadium with aluminum bleachers. Myra Kraft was the franchise’s North Star, Gil and Gino were telling us where they ate dinner in Miami, and Scott Zolak was starting his media career with Bob Lobel after being cut by Dave Wannstedt in Miami. Tebucky Jones was trying to figure out what “press corner” meant.

Enter Bill Belichick, new HC of NEP. Hired in the first month of the 21st century.

I had dinner with Belichick and his PR consigliere Berj Najarian in Watertown a few weeks after Bill set up shop in Foxborough. Later that year, we met for a formal interview along with Bill’s then-wife Debby at the Nantucket Inn just before camp in August. We covered a lot of ground that night, and Bill fessed up to his grouchy persona, joking, “I hope you’ll enjoy my press conferences.”

Read the rest of the column here.

