Boston Globe Rhode Island earns 37 Rhode Island Press Association awards

PROVIDENCE — The Boston Globe Rhode Island team has earned 37 awards from the Rhode Island Press Association , recognizing outstanding work published in 2022 by journalists throughout the Ocean State.

You can check out all of the award-winning Globe Rhode Island articles via the links below. Thank you for reading.

Sincerely,

Lylah M. Alphonse

Editor, Globe Rhode Island

Business Story

1st place: Brian Amaral, “Inside the political, personal, and legal connections of the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium deal”

Arts/Entertainment Story

Honorable mention: Amanda Milkovits, “Runner focuses on the familiar: ‘What shocks me is how quickly it all changes’”

Education Story

1st place: Amanda Milkovits, “North Kingstown teachers tell School Committee they are at ‘breaking point’”

3rd place: Edward Fitzpatrick, “RI students will ask US Supreme Court to hear civics case”

Feature Story (In-Depth)

1st place: Alexa Gagosz and Susan Kreiter, “How a hard-working, middle-class family spiraled into homelessness”

2nd place: Brian Amaral, “Is a famous shipwreck in Newport Harbor? An international fight over the answer has turned personal.”

Feature Photo

Honorable mention: David L. Ryan, “In downtown Providence, a cobbler brings a street — and the art of shoe repair — back to its roots”

Owner Mike Heimall works with his hands on a boot in the shop. Providence Shoe Repair is a new cobbler shop opening in downtown Providence, tucked inside a tiny storefront that has been vacant since before the pandemic started. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Feature Story (Short)

2nd place: Edward Fitzpatrick, “Miniature boat built by Central Falls students washes up on coast of England”

3rd place: Alexa Gagosz, “Brown University students launch Black Star Journal to document Black joy and experiences”

Food/Dining Story

Honorable mention: Brian Amaral, “The best Portuguese food in R.I.? It’s a tough call.”

Government Reporting

2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, “Can Governor McKee really evict homeless people sleeping on State House grounds?”

Investigative/Analytical News Story

1st place: Amanda Milkovits, “Making prostitution legal in Rhode Island: The out-of-state money behind the push”

2nd place: Brian Amaral, “A local treasure, gone: What happened to the stained glass windows in Pawtucket’s Pitcher-Goff House?”

Local Tourism Story

1st place: Alexa Gagosz, Carlos Munoz and Lylah Alphonse, “On Block Island, parties in town and pristine, natural beauty to explore outdoors”

Neighborhood Coverage

2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, “This year, the Pride flag won’t fly in Little Compton, R.I.”

News/Features Columnist

2nd place: Dan McGowan, Columnist

3rd place: Alexa Gagosz, Innovators Q&A and R.I. Food & Dining

General News Photo

2nd place: Craig F. Walker, “A cry for justice: Housing advocates demand Governor McKee extend emergency shelter beds”

Somali DaSilva, center, joined protesters outside Governor Daniel J. McKee’s office at the State House in Providence on April 26, 2022. The protesters demanding temporary emergency shelter to those forced to leave winter shelter beds. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

News Story (In-Depth)

1st place: Amanda Milkovits, “The middle school boys thought their teacher was a ‘creep.’ So they tracked how he treated the girls.”

2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, “How private citizens are taking Rhode Island’s housing crisis into their own hands”

Profile/Personality Story

2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, “After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist”

3rd place: Brian Amaral, “‘I’m doin’ fine’: Life at 102 is good for Warren, R.I.’s Ethel Rubinstein”

Honorable mention: Amanda Milkovits, “‘The community is on his shoulders’: Providence’s new deputy police chief is known for his compassion and discipline”

Religion/Spirituality Story

2nd place: Amanda Milkovits, “Leader of St. Thomas More and St. Veronica parish apologizes for reassignment of priest, but questions remain”

Science/Health Care Story

2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, “The situation inside R.I. nursing homes is dire again, but not because of COVID-19″

Single-Topic Series

1st place: Alexa Gagosz, “Homelessness in Rhode Island”

Sports Photo

2nd place: Glenn Osmundson, “Perfect swing: Newport Country Club, home of the first US Open, is still special. And really difficult.”

Globe reporter Dan McGowan plays golf at the Newport Country Club guided by caddie Wells Robinson, of Newport, R.I. Glenn Osmundson for The Boston Globe

Sports Feature Story

2nd place: Dan McGowan, “Meet the R.I. state representative who doubles as wrestling villain”

Sports Story

2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, “Providence College men’s basketball team has captivated — and lifted — the entire state”

3rd place: Dan McGowan, “The battle for the future of Triggs golf course”

Spot News Story

1st place: Carlos Munoz, “North Providence couple surrender after 20-hour armed standoff with police”

2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, “Providence off-duty police officer on paid leave after assaulting political opponent at abortion rights rally”

Honorable mention: Amanda Milkovits, “Man dead after exchanging gunfire in standoff with police in Providence”

Unique/Unexpected Story

1st place: Carlos Munoz, “Warwick woman who recruited a Tinder kickball team is banned from the dating app for life”

Best Website

1st place: Boston Globe Rhode Island

General Election Coverage

3rd place: The Boston Globe Rhode Island

Photo Series/Picture Story

3rd place: Matthew Healey, “The vacant vault: This is what it’s like inside Providence’s Superman building right now”

Rows of empty safe deposit boxes sit inside the former bank vault of the long empty Industrial National Bank building AKA Superman Building at 111 Westminster Street in Providence, Rhode Island on April 12, 2022. A development plan for the building was just reached with the High Rock Development and the city of Providence. (Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe) Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

More award-winning stories

Read the stories that won 27 Rhode Island Press Association awards in 2022

Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.