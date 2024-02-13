Nor’easter expected to bring heavy snow to southeastern Massachusetts underway. Follow live updates.

With the “quick-hitting” storm forecast to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and hazardous driving conditions to Southern New England, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Central and Western Massachusetts are under a winter weather advisory.

After earlier predictions that a powerful winter storm would wallop the Boston area on Tuesday, a late southern shift in its path means that southeastern Massachusetts is now expected to get hit with the heaviest snow. The city and surrounding communities, however, could still see up to 6 inches by the time the nor’easter moves out of the region in the late afternoon.

Many schools are also closed for the day, including in Boston, where Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency. Governor Maura Healey is urging people to stay off the roads and work from home if possible during the storm.

February 13, 2023



February 13, 2023

Here are the rules for Boston’s space savers — 5:50 a.m.

By Danny McDonald, Globe Staff

They are the contentious emblems of a Boston winter: a chair, trash can, or cone in the middle of a freshly shoveled-out parking spot.

Space savers. They have prompted slashed tires and fisticuffs in Brighton, threatening notes in East Boston, smashed windows in Dorchester, poems in South Boston, and exasperation all over the city. Typically, contention sparks when someone removes a space saver from a spot, attracting the ire of whoever took the time to shovel out the space.

Here’s what to know.

See the expected timeline of the snowstorm — 5:35 a.m.

By Marianne Mizera, Globe Staff

A powerful nor’easter is expected to cause major travel disruptions and widespread power outages for parts of New England on Tuesday.

Southern New England could see anywhere from 4 inches to a foot of snow by the time the storm ends Tuesday evening. Southern New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine are forecast to see much less, about a coating to 4 inches.

Here’s the timeline of the storm.

Winter storm warning issued for Eastern Mass. and R.I. — 5:05 a.m.

By Nick Stoico, John R. Ellement, and Travis Andersen Globe Staff

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Tuesday in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, while Central and Western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire will be under a winter weather advisory.

Officials urge people to work from home if possible, stay off roads — 5:00 a.m.

By Nick Stoico, John R. Ellement, and Travis Andersen Globe Staff

Predictions for a powerful winter storm to hit southern New England on Tuesday were downgraded late Monday afternoon following a southern shift in the storm’s path that will send the heaviest snow to southeastern Massachusetts, while the Boston area may see up to 6 inches of accumulation, forecasters said.

The revised totals were far below earlier predictions that called for up to a foot of snow in the city and led dozens of school districts, including Boston, to announce closures for Tuesday while the governor asked nonessential state workers to remain home.

Read the full story.

February 12, 2023

These schools have announced closures due to storm — 9:50 p.m.

By Emily Sweeney, Ava Berger, and Breanne Kovatch, Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent

As a snowstorm approached the region on Monday, dozens of school districts and universities across Massachusetts began canceling Tuesday classes.

Check out the list here.

Latest snowfall maps: How much will New England get? — 8:30 p.m.

By Marianne Mizera, Globe Staff

A nor’easter packing gusty winds of up to 65 miles per hour is now expected to shift farther south and produce less snow than was originally forecast for the Boston area and central Massachusetts. The latest models are showing city and suburbs will more likely get 6 to 8 inches of snow but southeastern portions of Massachusetts could be hit with 8 inches to a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service’s latest information.

A round-up of maps from the National Weather Service outlines the latest snowfall accumulations for various communities across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, as well as portions of southern New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.

Take a look at the maps.

In N.H., a winter storm is no guarantee of a snow day for students — 8:05 p.m.

By Amanda Gokee, Globe Staff

At least one New Hampshire school district has announced there will be remote learning on Tuesday, as the state braces for a winter storm that could drop around six inches of snow.

It’s up to each school district to decide whether they will have a snow day, use remote learning, or have a normal school day in light of various weather and road conditions throughout the state. There are 455 school districts in New Hampshire.

Read the full story.

Across Rhode Island, nor’easter’s snow totals could range widely — 7:30 p.m.

By Carlos R. Muñoz, Globe Staff

Rhode Island businesses won’t be getting much love from Mother Nature on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

A soggy smack of snow in the form of a nor’easter is forecast to arrive early Tuesday morning and could leave anywhere from 2 inches to 8 inches of snow in Rhode Island.

Read the full story.

Why did the forecast change so much? — 7:10 p.m.

By Dave Epstein, Globe Correspondent

The thing I love about the weather is that as well as we can predict it, we can’t predict it perfectly, and today is a perfect example. This morning I was definitely concerned about the European model showing the bulk of the storm staying well south of the region and tracking further out to sea.

You might wonder why we didn’t just go with the European model from the beginning, and the answer is this: Although it’s a good model, it’s not always correct, and you have to look at all the data. There was significant enough evidence showing very heavy snow Tuesday. Discounting the other models outright wouldn’t have been prudent.

Perhaps you also wonder whether this could shift back. It is unlikely, although not impossible. The reason? Once models start converging on a trend, and in this case, it’s a trend for a less impactful storm, that is usually what happens.

Nor’easter shifting farther south, with bulk of storm missing Boston area — 6:30 p.m.

By Dave Epstein, Globe Correspondent

During the day, with additional data, it now appears that, in fact, the lower-impact storm is what is in the cards for Tuesday. Some areas, especially well north of Boston, may miss the storm entirely and the city should still end up with a couple of inches to perhaps as much as 5 or maybe 6 inches if it came close enough.

The bottom line is that the idea of a foot of snow in the city is off the table.

Read the full forecast.

Here’s what officials recommend if your power goes out — 5:50 p.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

As a powerful storm moves through New England, many may lose power. In case it happens to you, here are the steps that Massachusetts officials recommend you take.

What you should do during an outage:

Keep monitoring the media and alerts from officials for emergency information.

Follow instructions from public safety officials.

Call 911 in the case of an emergency, including for downed power lines.

Call 211 to obtain shelter locations and other disaster information.

Check for current power outages in the region. Here’s our map

Call your utility provider to report outages and ask about restoration information. Do not call 911 for this information.

Stay away from downed power lines.

If a traffic light is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Take safety precautions when using space heaters and fireplaces to heat your home.

Use generators and grills outside. Their fumes contain carbon monoxide.

Try to use flashlights instead of candles.

Keep food cold outside in a secure location.

Unplug sensitive electronics to avoid power surges when the power is restored.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who may need assistance.

Here’s more on what to do if your power is out.

Track the storm using our real-time radar — 5:05 p.m.

By John Hancock, Globe Staff

As the storm continues to move across New England, our real-time tracker lists which weather alerts are in effect and provides a radar of its path.

Use the tool here.

In a unique New England twist, Nor’easter delays big Milton election — 3:40 p.m.

By Andrew Brinker, Globe Staff

With a Nor’easter set to hit Greater Boston Tuesday, the Town of Milton on Monday delayed its vote on a controversial new land-use plan that would open the community to more multifamily housing development for one day, to Wednesday, so voters wouldn’t be deterred by fierce snow.

The schedule change adds another chapter to a saga that has already been highly contentious, splitting residents over the plan, which would bring Milton into compliance with a new state law requiring cities and towns serviced by the T to allow more multifamily housing.

Read the full story.